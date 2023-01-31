'Offer still open': Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal reacts to Nagaland Minister's solo movie date

Nagaland's Minister for Higher and Technical Education and Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along often becomes the center of attention due to his witty sense of humour.

In one such case, the Minister has shared a picture of himself in a movie theatre with a cheeky caption.

"Guess! Is the sofa relaxing with me or am I relaxing with the Sofa?," Along tweeted.

He further added, "P.S: The Chair besides me is empty because I didn't accept @AnupamMittal Ji's offer yet."

To give a context, the Nagaland Minister last year had shared screenshot on Twitter which showed that people have been looking for his wife on Google.

The BJP Minister wrote, "Ayalee, Google search excites me. I am still looking for her."

To this, Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal replied, "kuch karna padega (I will have to do something) @ShaadiDotCom".

Ayalee, @Google search excites me.😆



I am still looking for her! pic.twitter.com/RzmmgyFFeq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022

Now after the Minister tweeted his solo image in a theatre, Shaadi.com founder Mittal has yet again reacted saying, "offer still open".

The post has received over 87,000 views and more than 2,500 likes so far. It has also evoked hilarious reactions from netizens.

"@AnupamMittal come-up with a better deal until then sir ji is out," a user said. "Most eligible bachelor," commented another.

"Obviously sofa is relaxing with you. Not seen a cool politician before," another one said.

"Between you and the sofa, you are relaxing with sofa, as the poor sofa is deprived of 3D goggles..," another user stated.

Along, in his post, revealed that he was watching 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in the theatre.