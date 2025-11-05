‘Oh wow, thank you India’:  Aussie traveller can’t get enough of Indian hospitality, video wins hearts online

An Australian traveller’s heartfelt tribute to India’s warmth and generosity has lit up social media, earning praise from across the world. Duncan McNaught, who is currently exploring India, shared a video titled “India deserves a world record for this,” calling his experience an example of the “unmatched hospitality” of Indians.

In his now-viral video, McNaught narrated how a chance encounter turned into an unforgettable friendship. He met an Indian man named Gaurav during his travels, who welcomed him with open arms — offering food, company, and care. “The hospitality of Indians is just unmatched, like any other in the world. I met Gaurav three days ago. He took me in, fed me,” McNaught said, as visuals from his journey played in the background.

His short clip features heartwarming scenes from a traditional wedding, a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, and even his trip to Jaipur — all arranged by Gaurav and his family. “I went to a wedding function with their family. He took me to the Golden Temple, and now he’s got me a bus to Jaipur. The Indian hospitality is something like no other. Oh wow, this is insane, thank you India,” McNaught said with a wide, emotional smile.

The video, brimming with gratitude and affection, quickly resonated with viewers. Many said it captured the true essence of India’s tradition of treating guests as family.

One user wrote, “I agree 110%. I went there recently and it was amazing, especially the people. Atithi Devo Bhava — we treat our guests like god.” Another commented, “That’s my people.”

“That’s beautiful! Be proud,” one wrote, while another added, “That’s Indian culture right there .”

Some also reflected on India’s broader identity, commenting, “Everything has a good side and a bad side... glad you have got to see the good side of our nation.” Many thanked McNaught for showing “the glory of India,” with one user writing, “Yes, this is real India... always welcoming.”