Omicron threat: After RRR and Jersey, Prabhas-starrer RadheShyam postponed

Amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, Hyderabad production house UV Creations has announced its plans to postpone the release of its upcoming pan-India film.



The film featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hedge was earlier set to hit cinemas on January 14.



The production house took to Twitter announcing the change of plans. “We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation,” the tweet stated.



UV Creations also thanked its fans for their support saying, “Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support.”

We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support.



We will see you in cinemas soon..!#RadheShyamPostponed pic.twitter.com/aczr0NuY9r — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) January 5, 2022





“RadheShyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together,” the post mentioned.



The production house also assured its followers that the movie will soon enter the cinemas.



Recently, SS Rajamouli's latest offering RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn was called-off. The movie was scheduled to be released on January 7. RRR’s official social media handle had announced the news on January 1, citing rising Covid-19 cases as an uncontrollable situation.

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022



Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Jersey’ is another film that has been postponed already as Covid-19 cases rise nationwide. The Telegu remake was scheduled for screening on December 31, 2021. Shahid Kapoor had taken to Twitter announcing the postponement on December 28, 2021.





Also Read: Spiderman No Way Home Box Office Day 2: Tom Holland's film faces competition from Pushpa; mints Rs 52.50 cr

Also Read: Hong Kong to expand 'vaccine bubble' to combat COVID-19 spread