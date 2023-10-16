‘One of the most sacred festivals…’: Justin Trudeau’s Navratri wishes amid India-Canada row

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose accusations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar triggered a diplomatic row between the two nations, wished people of the Hindu faith on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. He said Navratri also offers all Canadians an opportunity to “learn more about the rich history and culture” of Hinduism.

“Over the next nine nights and 10 days, members of the Hindu community in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Navratri,” Trudeau said in an official statement.

“Navratri is one of the most important and sacred festivals in the Hindu faith, commemorating the victory of the goddess Durga over the buffalo-headed demon Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. Often seen as a celebration of feminine energy, it is a time for friends and family to come together and honour century-old traditions with prayers, joyous performances, special meals, and fireworks,” he said.

Calling diversity one of Canada’s greatest strengths, Trudeau said that Navratri “offers an opportunity to learn more about the rich history and culture of Hindu communities and to recognize their invaluable contributions to Canada’s social, cultural, and economic fabric”. “On behalf of my family and the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Navratri this year,” he said.

Happy Navratri! I’m sending my warmest wishes to members of the Hindu community and all those who are celebrating this festival. https://t.co/ISCjvJqnKJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 15, 2023

Navratri began on October 15 and will conclude on October 24. The Hindu festival celebrations, spanning over nine nights, revolve around Goddess Durga.

Tensions between India and Canada are at an all-time high following Trudeau’s accusations that the Indian government dismissed as “absurd” and “motivated”. India and Canada also expelled each other’s high-ranking diplomats, following which India suspended visas for Canadians.

New Delhi has also asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country.

Trudeau, following the escalations, said that he is not looking to worsen matters with India and aims to engage in responsible and constructive discussions to resolve the matter.

