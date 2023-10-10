India-Canada: Justin Trudeau dials up one leader at a time to discuss Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now dialled up Jordanian king Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, following multiple calls to several world leaders. The one thing common in all these calls – discussion on Canada’s row with India.

While he had called Jordan’s King Abdullah II to condemn Hamas’ large-scale attacks against Israel and to reaffirm Canada’s support to Israel’s “right to defend itself”, he also sneaked in a word or two about India. “Prime Minister Trudeau provided an update on the situation between Canada and India, underscoring the importance of respecting the rule of law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the Canadian government’s statement on the call read.

Trudeau had broached the topic of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing that he claimed had Indian involvement to other leaders too. Two days ago, Trudeau had spoken to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – to yet again condemn Hamas’ actions but also provide an update between India and Canada.

“On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding – and respecting – the rule of law,” posted Trudeau on X. Some of his followers criticised him for bringing in the Nijjar row during discussions of such global importance.

On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding – and respecting – the rule of law. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 8, 2023

Two days before that he had dialled up UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss the need to manage global challenges and the importance of “upholding and respecting the rule of law”. This call to Sunak had taken place a day before Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“Prime Minister Trudeau provided an update on the current situation between Canada and India. The leaders emphasized respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the need to ensure the safety and security of their citizens. They underscored the importance of de-escalation in this context,” the government statement had said.

Tensions between India and Canada are at an all-time high after Trudeau accused the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rubbished the claims but also reiterated that the government had expressed its concerns about the Khalistani supporters' activities in Canada, which fell on deaf ears. India has been miffed for long on Canada’s inaction about the Khalistani movement, and had sternly expressed its sentiments following attacks and vandalism by separatists.

Following the diplomatic row, the government asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic staff, seeking parity in diplomatic presence, and accused them of interfering in India’s internal matters.

Also read: ‘We also spoke about India…’: Justin Trudeau brings up ‘rule of law’ amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Also read: Canada is not looking to escalate the situation with India: Justin Trudeau