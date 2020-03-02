Coronavirus updates: Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Delhi, Telangana

Coronavirus update: Two more cases of COVID-19 or novel coronavirus have been detected in New Delhi and Telangana, the government confirmed on Monday. The patients had travelled to Italy and Dubai before they were tested positive. So far, no official vaccination has been developed for the deadly coronavirus. These are the first confirmed positive coronavirus cases in both Delhi and Telangana. Notably, three coronavirus cases were also been detected in Kerala and West Bengal each. All three coronavirus cases in Kerala were discharged from hospital.

"The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has said both the patients are stable and are being closely monitored. More details of their travels are being ascertained.

On February 27, a special Air India flight carrying 119 Indians, who were stranded onboard a coronavirus-hit cruise ship, Diamond Princess, off Yokohama port in Japan had landed in New Delhi. Apart from this, the government has also rescued 76 Indians from China's Wuhan region, which is the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The government has said it's closely following the developments in China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also written to President Xi Jinping, expressing India's commitment to assist China.

The number of cases across the world are also rising. The deadly virus that first emerged in China in December last year has spread to more than 70 countries and has infected more than 88,000 people, including over 80,000 in China. China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday it received reports of 202 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the mainland to 80,026. On Sunday alone, China reported 42 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the country to over 3,000.

Apart from China, the number of people infected in Italy now stands at 1,576. Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593. Total 36 people have also died due to the virus in the country. At least two persons have already died in the US too.

