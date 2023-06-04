OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to visit India this week

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Sunday took to Twitter to announce that he is scheduled to visit India as part of his extensive tour across six countries. He will be visiting Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India and South Korea this week.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Excited to visit Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India, and South Korea this week!"

Altman's visit to India is significant as it comes at a time when the country is rapidly becoming a global hub for AI research and development. India has a large and growing pool of AI talent, and the government is investing heavily in AI initiatives.

Altman, who is currently on a world tour of sorts, was reported saying last week that he feels the idea of living on Mars 'sounds horrible'.

As per a report, the OpenAI CEO said that he had 'no desire to go and live on Mars' and added that it 'sounds horrible'.

The tech expert further added that we could try sending robots (to Mars) first so 'spruce it up a little bit'. However he feels that our home planet, Earth, is 'really quite wonderful'.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is likely to come up with a new open-source language model to the public, The Information reported on Monday. For the uninitiated, OpenAI is the parent company of popular AI chatbot ChatGPT.

The company unveiled ChatGPT for the world in November 2022 and the AI tool quickly gained popularity. From composing music and poetry to writing essays, ChatGPT became the one-stop solution for a lot of tasks. The tool was initially banned in public schools in New York as educators were unsure of the new tech. However, a couple of days back, the ban was reversed as people are willing to learn how to use the emerging technology for the best.

