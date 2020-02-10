Oscars 2020: Full list of Winners

Oscars 2020 honoured the best movies, actors and technicians of Hollywood on Monday. Some of the crowd favourites such as Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story and Todd Phillips' Joker have bagged some of the top accolades at the Academy Awards this year.

9 films are in competition for the Best Film category in 2020 Oscars. Bong Joon Ho picked up the best director for the South Korean movie Parasite whereas Jojo Rabbit won the best adapted screenplay.

Here's the list of all the winners of Oscars 2020:

Best picture

Parasite

Best actress in a leading role

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Best actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Best director

Bong Joon Ho- Parasite

Best actor in supporting role

Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Best actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Best international feature film

South Korea, Parasite

Best adapted screenplay

Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit

Best animated feature film

Toy Story 4

Best documentary feature

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert - American Factory

Best documentary short subject

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're A Girl)

Best animated short film

Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver - Hair Love

Best live-action short film

Marshall Curry - The Neighbors' Window

Best editing

Micheal McCusker and Andrew Buckland - Ford v Ferrari

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins-1917

Best original song

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman by Elton John (Music) and Bernie Taupin (Lyrics)

Best visual effects

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy - 1917

Best production design

Barbara Ling and Nancy Heigh - Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Best makeup and hairstyling

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker - Bombshell

Best costume design

Jacqueline Durran - Little Women

Best sound mixing

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson - 1917

Best sound editing

Donald Sylvester - Ford v Ferrari

Best Original score

Hildur Gudnadottir - Joker

