Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019 released; check exam schedule on bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released admit card for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) today on its official website bseodisha.nic.in.

The admit cards are available in the online mode only. Candidates need to enter their registration number and password to download the admit card.

How to download OTET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click o the OTET 2019 link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Click on submit button and then download the admit card

The OTET exam will be conducted on August 5, Monday in three shifts. The exam will be computer-based where Multiple Choice Questions will be asked from the candidates (MCQ). Each question of the MCQ will be of 1 mark and there will be no negative marking.

Candidates, who clear OTET 2019 exam, will be able apply to for the post of teachers in Class 1 to 8 and 9 to 12 in government school across Odisha.

