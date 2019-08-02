HPBOSE declares HP TET results; check scores on hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2019 today. The HP TET exam was held this year in June. Candidates, who appeared for the HP TET exam can check results on HPBOSE's official website--hpbose.org.

The HP TET result is out for JBT, Shastri, LT, TGT (Non-Med), TGT (Med), TGT(Arts), Punjabi, and Urdu streams. There is no age limit to appear for the HP TET and the certificate will be valid for 7 years after the date of issuance.

Here's how to check HP TET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on HP TET June 2019

Step 3: Enter roll number or application number

Step 4: Click on submit option

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result

The HPBOSE, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969. It started with a staff of 34 officials which has subsequently increased to 643. HPBOSE organises HPTET examination to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at HP government's affiliated schools. At present, more than 8,000 schools are affiliated with HPBOSE.