‘Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa!’: Sachin Tendulkar’s selfie with Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble wins internet

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of a selfie taken by his former teammates turned close friends Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh in Goa.



Recreating the moment of the 2001 cult-classic movie, Tendulkar wrote on Instagram, "Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa! Who do you think is Akash, Sameer and Sid?" Dil Chahta Hai is a 2001 Bollywood film starring Aamir Khan, Akshay Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.



In the picture, Kumble was taking the selfie while others looked happy to smile at the camera. The trio spent several years playing cricket together and were part of the team that competed in the 2003 ODI World Cup. Tendulkar and Singh were instrumental in India's 2011 ODI World Cup victory.



The picture instantly won netizens' attention and it garnered huge likes and comments.



Meanwhile, Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav commented on the saying, "With due respect AKASH SID SAMEER."



Tendulkar is regarded as one of the game's all-time greats, thanks to his incredible career that spanned 24 years and during which he broke a plethora of records.



Tendulkar played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and 1 T20I for India, scoring 34,357 runs across all formats.



The cricket icon already has a stand named after him at the Wankhede. He also has a wax statue of him at Madame Tussauds in London.



Sachin Tendulkar will be honoured with a life-size statue at the Wankhede Stadium on April 24, 2023.

Also Read: 'A sight to behold': Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, and others attend India's first Formula E race