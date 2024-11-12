'Out of control' Bengaluru rent crisis: Woman asked for Rs 5 lakh security deposit with Rs 40,000 rent

In a striking example of Bengaluru's escalating rental crisis, a woman has taken to social media to express her frustration after being asked to pay a staggering Rs 5 lakh as a security deposit for an apartment being rented at Rs 40,000 per month. Harnidh Kaur's post on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked widespread attention and debate, with many users labelling the city's rent prices "out of control."

Kaur's post read, "5 lakh deposit for a flat with 40k rent. I'm so tired," encapsulating the growing discontent among renters in the city.

5 lakh deposit for a flat with 40k rent :)))))



I’m so tired :)))) — Harnidh Kaur (@harnidhish) November 11, 2024

In contrast to other metropolitan areas like Delhi, where security deposits typically range from one to two months' rent, Bengaluru's real estate market has seen deposits soar to five or even ten months' rent due to a severe space crunch and inflated property values. The demand for Rs 5 lakh exceeds an entire year’s rent, which would total Rs 4.8 lakh for Kaur's prospective apartment.

As Kaur's post gained traction, it prompted a flurry of reactions from users on the platform. Chirag Barjatya, a fitness influencer, questioned the ethics of such high deposits, asking, “A year of deposit? Which city? When did this become a norm? How come this isn’t unethical?”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one user remarking, "Worst part they never return deposit and give absurd bill of ronnovation in name of fix."

Another user commented, "Now I feel lucky to be renting in the days when the norm was only 1-month security deposit and 1 month’s rent in advance."

The discussion also veered into a broader debate about the quality of life in Indian cities, with some users asserting that Delhi offers better living conditions due to its superior public transport and affordability. “Delhi is the best place to live in India,” one user stated, highlighting the need for improved air quality while praising the city’s amenities.

As the conversation unfolded, some users speculated whether purchasing a home might be a more financially sound decision than renting at such exorbitant prices. In contrast, others criticized landlords for their perceived greed in pricing tenants out of the market.

Meanwhile, a Bengaluru house owner supporting such high amount of deposit commented, "Buy and understand urself what it takes to own a house or stop crying over rules set by a owner of a private owned property."