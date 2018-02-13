Padman Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Radhika Apte-Sonam Kapoor's movie makes Rs 45.92 crore

Since its release on 9 February, PadMan has managed to perform decently at the box office. The R. Balki film is inspired by the story of a Coimbatore native Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who is revolutionizing sanitary napkins with his cost-effective pad-making machine for women in the rural parts of the country.

The movie started off quite well at the box office and has made Rs 45.92 Crore by its 4th day. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer made a collection of Rs 10.26 crore on Friday, Rs 13.68 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.11 crore on Sunday and Rs 5.87 on Monday, in India.

#PadMan maintains its pace on Mon... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr, Mon 5.87 cr. Total: 45.92 cr. India biz... Overseas opening weekend: $ 2.31 million [ 14.84 cr]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 13, 2018

With a focus on menstruation and menstrual hygiene, the movie portrays Akshay Kumar's character Laxmikant getting worried about his wife's menstrual hygiene problems and creating a machine that produces low-cost sanitary napkins.

The movie has successfully started a talk in the town about an issue that nobody would rather talk about. Twinkle Khanna the producer of PadMan, took to social media for the promotion of the movie and started the #Padmanchallenge. The challenge made Bollywood celebrities and sports stars post pictures with a sanitary napkin on various platforms.

Although the movie received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences, Radhika Apte's performance has been widely praised. While PadMan has been liked by Indian audiences for its subject, the Pakistani censor board has received a lot of backlash from the country's women for allegedly banning the movie. The Pakistani censor board chief has clarified that they are yet to decide on the NOC.