'Paise puse dekar apna...': Delhi Police warn of ticket-sale scam for Diljit Dosanjh's concert; Singer reacts

Delhi Police issued a creative warning regarding the fraud-ticket sales associated with singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert, prompting a response from the artist on social media.

The popular singer, known for his hit "Born to Shine," shared the police's warning on his Instagram story, openly expressing his support for their efforts.

As part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, Dosanjh is set to perform in India, and the excitement is infinite among his fans.

In their Instagram post, Delhi Police incorporated a clever reference to Dosanjh’s hit song "Oh Paise Puse Baare Billo Soche Duniya" from his GOAT album.

Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya,

Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya!#OnlineSafety #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/8tqC5z7lVH — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 15, 2024

The caption read: “Gana sunne ke chakkar me ticket ke liye galat link par paise puse dekar apna band na bajwa lena (Don’t fall for fake ticket links and end up getting scammed; always verify first).”

Diljit reposted the creative warning on his own Instagram stories, tagging the Delhi Police handle and adding a fist emoji to show his respect for the authorities.

The concert is part of Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour 2024, with tickets selling out in mere minutes and leaving many fans scrambling as the website experienced crashes. Social media platforms were filled with frustrated posts from fans, though excitement remains high for the event. Diljit is scheduled to perform in Delhi on October 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., promising an unforgettable night for attendees.

Following his performance in Delhi, the singer will continue his tour across several cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata, concluding with a show in Guwahati on December 29.

