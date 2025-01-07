Pakistan: 6 brothers marry 6 sisters in dowry-free ceremony to cut wedding costs, youngest groom aged 18

In a unique effort to curb "exorbitant" wedding expenses, six brothers in Pakistan tied the knot with six sisters in a joint ceremony. The event, held in Punjab province, was reportedly planned over the course of a year, with the brothers waiting until their youngest sibling turned 18 to proceed. According to The Khaama Press, the gathering was attended by over 100 guests.

The grooms expressed their desire to promote simplicity in marriage, aligning with Islamic teachings. "We wanted to set an example," the eldest brother shared. "In many cases, people sell their land just to afford wedding costs. Our goal was to show that marriages can be simple and without unnecessary financial strain."

The joint wedding ceremony in Punjab was notably conducted without dowry, further emphasizing its simplicity.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, an unusual marital dispute has grabbed headlines. A woman filed for divorce just 40 days after her wedding, citing her husband’s extreme lack of personal hygiene as the reason. According to India Today, the woman claimed her husband bathed only once or twice a month, leading to unbearable body odour and making cohabitation intolerable.

Seeking help from the family counselling centre in Agra, she explained that her husband’s refusal to maintain basic hygiene had caused constant arguments. She stated that she could no longer endure living under such conditions.

When questioned by officials, the husband admitted he usually bathes only once or twice a month. To make up for his lack of regular bathing, he revealed that he sprinkles Gangajal (holy water from the Ganges) on himself weekly. He also claimed that during the 40 days of their marriage, he had bathed six times at his wife’s insistence—far more frequently than his usual routine.

A few weeks into their marriage, escalating arguments led the woman to return to her parental home. Following this, her family filed a dowry harassment complaint at a local police station and also began divorce proceedings against the husband.