Pakistani plane enters Indian airspace for almost ten minutes due to heavy rain

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane, flight PK248, experienced an unexpected detour when it flew into Indian airspace for almost ten minutes after failing to land at the Lahore Airport due to heavy rain. The incident occurred on May 4 at 8 pm when the plane was returning from Muscat and attempted to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Despite following instructions from air traffic controllers to go around, the pilot lost his way due to the heavy rain and low altitude.

The aircraft entered Indian airspace from the Badhana police station in Punjab at 8:11 pm, flying at an altitude of 13,500 feet with a speed of 292 km/hr. During its brief journey through Indian airspace, the plane turned back from Naushehra Pannuan, passing through the cities of Taran Sahib and Rasulpur in Indian Punjab. While flying in Indian airspace, the captain took the plane to a height of 20,000 feet.

After seven minutes, the plane re-entered Pakistani territory near the village of Jhugian Noor Muhammad in Indian Punjab, only to re-enter Indian territory again, flying over the villages of Kasur in Pakistani Punjab. Three minutes later, at 8:22 pm, the plane finally re-entered Pakistani airspace from the village of Lakha Singhwala Hithar in Indian Punjab. At this point, the aircraft was flying at an altitude of 23,000 feet with a speed of 320 km/hr.

During its detour, the plane covered a total distance of 125 kilometres over Punjab India and was in Indian airspace for almost ten minutes. It finally reached its destination, Multan, passing over Hujra Shah Muqeem and Dipalpur.