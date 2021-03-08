Pakistanis offended by Chinese embassy official's 'Hijab off' tweet; slam him for 'insulting Islam'

A video posted on Twitter by China's Cultural Counsellor at the Chinese embassy in Pakistan has backfired on him. Zhang Heqing recently tweeted a video of a dancing Chinese girl with the caption: "Off your hijab, let me see your eyes. #Xinjiang dance".

The tweet has not gone well with Pakistani citizens as the hijab is considered a sacred piece of clothing that women cover their heads with. As a result, scores of Twitter users in Pakistan slammed Heqing for "insulting" Islam, asking him to delete the tweet immediately. One even said that the tweet might strain China-Pakistan relations.

"This is an awful statement. But if the Chinese goes on like these Islamophobic statements than Pak-China relation will not end on good terms...But we must realise that stupid people like him are there who want to create misunderstandings. Better to reports him to the Chinese government[sic]," the Twitter user said.



@zlj517 Mr Zhao if you read below comments and gauge damage this gentleman did to China-Pak relation! JustusJoker, Banana Republic (@JustusJoker) March 7, 2021 Another Twitter user reminded Heqing that the hijab is very much part of "our Islamic values" and that ridiculing the same while holding a key position in Pakistan is shocking. "We condemn it and demanding you to delete this tweet," the user added. Mr. @zhang_heqing hijab is very much part of our islamic values , ridiculing while holding a key position in Pakistan is shocking. We condemn it & demaning u to delete this tweet. Hope u will respect our vslues.@AnsarAAbbasi @TalatHussain12 @MoulanaOfficial Muhammad Ayaz Raja (@ayaz786raja) March 7, 2021 One user said that Heqing had "crossed the line" and asked the counsellor to apologise. @zhang_heqing sir know your place. We respect China as a country .But you crossed the Red line with your derogatory tweet towards Muslim women. You should be ashamed of your self & issue an apology for your shameful tweet . I hope @ForeignOfficePk take up this issue Dr. Khan (@khannn666) March 7, 2021

Realising the sensitivity of the issue, the Chinese embassy deleted the tweet.

