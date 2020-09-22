Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry's daughter duped in cyber fraud

Laila Rustom Jehangir, daughter of billionaire businessman Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry and sister of Cyrus Mistry, lost Rs 90,000 between June and July in a cyber fraud. A case has been registered at Colaba police station.

Laila, 62, is one of the two daughters of Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, who owns the Shapoorji Pallonji group and currently holds an Irish citizenship. Laila herself is based in Dubai. She had authorised her father to manage the account on her behalf, The Hindustan Times reported.

Mistry had authorised Firoz Bhatena in 2018 to look after Laila's account. Bhatena, in turn, had given this responsibility to company's deputy general manager (accounts) Jayesh Merchant, the report said. Merchant, 60, had his mobile number registered with the account for receiving SMS alerts on transactions from Laila's account, it further added.

Since the account was very old, it did not have a debit or credit card linked with it and all transactions were done via cheques. However, as per the complaint filed with the Colaba police station, Merchant received SMS alerts regarding withdrawals from the account in question. Upon checking with the bank it was found that Rs 90,000 were spent or withdrawn from the account using a debit card between June and July.

On raising complaints with the bank manager that no debit card was issued with the account, Merchant was informed that a debit card was issued in Bhatena's name in 2018 and was sent to the company's office in Colaba, a police official told the daily. The unauthorised transactions were done using this same card, he further added.

Police are now checking CCTV footage from establishments where this card was used to identify the culprit, the report said.

