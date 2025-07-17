'PAN PAN PAN' vs 'Mayday': What IndiGo's mid-air emergency call really signaled

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Wednesday night after the pilot declared a “PAN PAN PAN” call due to an engine malfunction. The Airbus A320neo, operating as flight 6E 6271, landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 9:53 PM with 191 passengers on board.

The in-flight issue occurred around 9:27 PM, about 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar. Officials told Hindustan Times that the pilot declared the emergency call after detecting a problem with engine number 1.

In response, Mumbai airport implemented standard emergency procedures. “Ambulances and fire tenders were placed on standby and followed the aircraft to the bay as per standard operating procedures,” an airport official said.

IndiGo later issued a statement confirming: “A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.”

What does ‘PAN PAN PAN’ mean?

“PAN PAN PAN” is an internationally recognised radio call that signals an urgent but non-life-threatening situation. It’s commonly used in aviation and maritime communication when something is wrong, but there’s no immediate danger to life or the aircraft.

Scenarios where “PAN” may be used include:

Partial engine failure

Low fuel

Medical emergencies onboard

Non-critical mechanical issues

The term “PAN” originates from the French word panne, meaning breakdown.

While not as serious as a full-scale emergency, a PAN call alerts air traffic control and ground services to prepare support resources, as precautionary measures like emergency diversions or standby services may be necessary.

What’s the difference between ‘PAN PAN PAN’ and ‘Mayday’?

A “Mayday” call represents the highest level of emergency in aviation or maritime operations. It is used when there is an immediate and grave danger, for instance:

Complete engine failure

Fire onboard

Loss of cabin pressure

Critical structural failure

Declaring “Mayday” prompts an immediate and full-scale emergency response, including priority landing clearance, emergency vehicles deployment, and heightened communication with rescue teams.

In short:

PAN PAN = urgent, but not life-threatening

Mayday = critical, life-threatening emergency

Why was a ‘PAN PAN PAN’ call used in this case?

In the case of IndiGo flight 6E 6271, the engine issue was serious enough to warrant a diversion but not classified as life-threatening. Hence, the crew followed standard international protocol and issued a PAN call rather than a Mayday.

All 191 people on board were safely deplaned, and the aircraft was inspected as per airline and regulatory guidelines.