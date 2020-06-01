Passenger train services begin: 200 trains to ferry 1.45 lakh people today; check out full list

As many as 1.45 lakh passengers will be travelling in 200 special trains today, June 1, according to the Ministry of Railways. The ministry revealed around 26 lakh passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30.

So far, only two kinds of trains -- Shramik Special trains and Special AC trains -- were running on tracks to ferry migrants and stranded people across the country. The Shramik Special train services were started on May 1 and Special AC train services started on May 12. From today onwards, Duronto, Sampark Kranti, Jan Shatabdi, and Poorva Express will reinstate services after 68 days.

The railways had allowed booking of reservation tickets through Common Service Centers (CSCs) and ticketing agents with effect from May 21. Online bookings are being done through the IRCTC website or through a mobile app. All quotas in these trains have been restored and concessions will be given to only four categories of Divyangjan, the railways said. Additionally, Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Ticket and Refund of Fare) Rules will also be applicable.

Here's a list of 200 trains special trains that will be running on tracks from June 1 to June 30:

In view of coronavirus' threat, all passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter/board the train. Passengers will have to reach the station 90 minutes in advance.

Only passengers with confirmed/RAC tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station and board the train. In addition, if a passenger is not found fit for travelling due to symptoms of coronavirus, the refund will still remain applicable.

If even one passenger is found unfit to travel and all other passengers on the same PNR do not want to travel, the full refund will be granted.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi-Noida border to remain sealed; 42% cases tracked to national capital

Also read: Another superstorm to hit India on June 3; all you need to know about cyclon 'Nisarga'