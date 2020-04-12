Patiala Nihang attack: Group chops off policeman's hand, injure two more over curfew passes

A group of Nihangs chopped off a policeman's hand and injured two others in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday. The police said that the group of four-five Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in blue) attacked the policemen when they were asked to show curfew passes. The group of men have been arrested by the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, "They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there." The group was travelling in a vehicle and were asked to stop at a vegetable market around 6:15 am by the Mandi board officials. The group ended up attacking the police officials on duty.

"An ASI's (Assistant Sub Inspector) hand was chopped off by a sword. A Station House Officer of Sadar Patiala sustained an injury on his elbow and another official suffered an injury on his arm in the attack," Sidhu said.

The Nihangs fled the scene, said the SSP following the incident. Seven people were arrested from a gurudwara including the group of Nihangs. Meanwhile, the ASI was rushed to the Rajindra Hospital. He was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh after that.

People have been asked not to move out of their homes and travel in groups as India is undergoing a nationwide lockdown. Only essential goods and services are exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

