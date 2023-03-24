Peak Bengaluru moment! Man clears Google interview, but fails 'tenant interview'; know why

House hunting is increasingly becoming a headache in cities like Bengaluru, with people having to deal with soaring rent and unusually high security deposit demands from landlords.

Recently, a Bengaluru man Ripu Daman Bhadoria shared his experience of how he failed his first-ever tenant interview. He took to LinkedIn to reveal that the ‘tenant interview’ was more demanding than his interview for Google.

"Last year (2022), when I relocated back to Bangalore from Seattle, I searched for a decent place to rent, but it was extremely difficult due to the high demand post-Covid. Given the demand, many apartment owners started interviewing prospective tenants. I was caught off guard as I miserably failed my first-ever tenant interview. That was a moment of awakening for me as I realised that there are harder interviews to clear than Google," read the first part of the caption.

Bhadoria later found the trick to pass the tenant interview. “The landlord was transparent in sharing feedback that they believed I was likely to buy a house, given that I work for Google. I never thought that working at Google could be so disadvantageous”, he wrote.

Bhadoria eventually cracked the second interview and got a rented apartment in Bengaluru.

The LinkedIn post quickly garnered huge likes and comments as most of the users wrote witty comments.

“Bangalore landowners are a nuisance. I was there in 2016 and i was asked questions like 'do you wear short skirts' or 'will you have male friends coming to your place.' Demonetization happened and they simply refused to take money to their bank account. I got a place to live since I was with TCS. My friend, who was in a different company, didn't get a place to stay for 2 months! Since then, I avoid Bangalore like a plague,” a user commented.

“They would move you out and start working from your Apartment,” another one wrote.

“I'm scared after reading this 😂 What if i will fail?” a third user commented.

Recently, a man in Bengaluru was rejected by a landlord for not having a degree from the IIMs and the IITs, as per a report by India Today.

The report added that the flat could not be rented out to him because the owner would only give it to people from specific colleges like IIMs, IITs or ISB.

