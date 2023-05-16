Peak Bengaluru Moment! Man's post on Uber auto's waiting time during peak hours leaves Twitter in shock

The inconvenience caused due to traffic congestion in Bengaluru often irks the commuters and they use social media platforms to vent out their frustration.

In one such instance, a Twitter user named Anushank Jain posted a screenshot of the auto ride he requested on the Uber app. The post showed that the auto driver accepted the ride but it doesn’t end there.

What shocked the user was the distance and walking time. The auto was 24 kilometers away and the waiting time appeared 71 minutes, the time in which a flight can take you from Delhi to Jaipur. “Huge respect for him if he actually shows up. #peakbengaluru,” the caption read.

Huge respect for him if he actually shows up. #peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/6rQt1TswPU — Anushank Jain (@madmax_anushank) May 16, 2023

However, the driver cancelled the ride request in just 1 minute. Jain mentioned the same in a reply.



Meanwhile, another user recently took to Twitter to express his frustration on the traffic congestion in Bengaluru.



He tweeted, "I am one of those who don’t buy into the Bangalore always has bad traffic commentary. But today I have lost it too. My usual argument of, if you want to avoid traffic start early, has been debunked. I started at 7:40 am from home and I am still on the road for a 6km commute."



Several other people shared their complaints on social media, providing insight into the daily challenges of Bengaluru commuters. One user recalled driving for three hours before giving up and going home.



Bengaluru was recently ranked as the second most congested city in the world during 2022 in the city centre (BBMP area) category, according to the traffic index published by Dutch location technology specialist TomTom.



The report showed that on an average, commuters took 29 minutes and 10 seconds to cover 10 km in the CBD area last year. The average speed during rush hour in the city centre was 18kmph.

