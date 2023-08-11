Peak Bengaluru moment! Man’s Rapido driver is a techie, who lands up with Royal Enfield

A Bengaluru software engineer booked a bike ride through Rapido, a popular Indian bike taxi app, and it turned out to be an unforgettable experience for him. Instead of the customary two-wheeler used by the majority of drivers, this particular ride turned up in a majestic Royal Enfield Hunter motorcycle.

Nishit Patel took to the microblogging platform X to reveal about the unusual incident. He spoke about how he had arranged a Rapido ride for his journey to a Kubernetes meetup. Kubernetes, for those unfamiliar, is an open-source platform designed to automate deploying, scaling, and managing containerized applications.

Much to his surprise, Patel’s Rapido ride turned out to be not so regular. The Rapido captain pulled up on a Royal Enfield Hunter – an uncommon choice for a ride-hail driver in the first place. But the real curveball came when the captain revealed he was a DevOps engineer at Rapido managing enterprise Kubernetes clusters. The information dropped casually enough, but the impact led to some jaws dropping.

“You won't believe the crazy @peakbengaluru moment I had today! On my way to a Kubernetes meetup, my Rapido captain pulled up on a Royal Enfield Hunter. Turns out he's a DevOps engineer at a company managing enterprise Kubernetes clusters. Just another day in India's tech capital,” read the post on X.

The post soon went viral, and the extraordinary incident won the hearts of netizens. The tale showed how tech-savvy Bangalore has become and how tech skills are being embraced in every walk of life in the city.

The viral post has since instigated a flurry of responses and sparked conversations across social media – from surprise and admiration to a volley of inspired programmers commenting about the possibilities of Bangalore's techno-culture.

"Did he also join the meetup? 😂," an X user wrote. Another one commented, "Bro's maximizing his efficiency. Getting paid to go to Kubernetes meetup." "Did you ask his turnover from the side business? 😂," a third user said. "Moonlighting Issues will plague his side income," a user said. "Impressive. Like the term Captain. How's Hunter as a bike? Looks clunky from up close," another one wrote.

