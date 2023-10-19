Peak Bengaluru moment: Viral video shows woman working on laptop while riding on motorbike; raises eyebrows

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, finding the right balance between one's personal and professional obligations can be challenging. However, a recent viral video posted on Reddit, captured on the streets of Bengaluru, showcased an unusual approach to this balance that has sparked concerns for the individual's safety.

The viral video depicts a woman seated on the pillion of a motorbike, diligently working on her laptop while on the move. What added to the cause for concern was her lack of a helmet, raising serious questions about her well-being and the possible implications of a toxic work culture.

Shared on Reddit with the caption "Only in Bengaluru," the video gained considerable attention and drew varied reactions from viewers. Many expressed apprehensions for the woman's safety, emphasising the risks associated with such a precarious endeavour.

One commenter remarked, "A lot of people in Bangalore aren’t trying to live, just survive. I guess the other option is to just get killed? Sometimes I think if we had a local train kinda thing, this would just be like Mumbai," highlighting the chaotic lifestyle that often prevails in urban centres.

Some took a lighter approach, with one individual stating, "Wait, isn't it normal to ride and use a laptop?... I mean that's multitasking... Imagine cruising on a highway at 90-100 km/h and working on an Excel sheet... what a feeling," although this was a minority perspective.

Safety-conscious viewers were quick to reiterate the importance of wearing a helmet while on a motorbike, stressing the fact that riding without a helmet is not only dangerous but also illegal. They called for stronger enforcement of helmet laws, especially as such reckless behaviour can lead to accidents and pose a risk to lives.

This incident is a stark reminder of the need to balance work and personal safety effectively, as neglecting one's safety in the name of productivity can lead to severe consequences. It also sheds light on the prevalence of extreme work cultures that push individuals to these limits in their pursuit of success.

