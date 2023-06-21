'People pay crores to buy property here': Netizens slam Gurugram's infra amid waterlogged roads after heavy downpour

Netizens on Wednesday expressed frustration at Gurugram, headquarters for many major corporates, coming to a screeching halt because of traffic congestion and waterlogging after heavy downpour in the morning.

The Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (National Highway 48) witnessed waterlogging resulting in a 5-kilometre-long traffic jam. Faced with the situation, commuters abandoned their vehicles and walked through the water with their shoes in hand as seen in videos shared by netizens on social media.

VIDEO | Commuters and pedestrians face inconvenience due to severe waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram as rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/Yh6qCuigpn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023

Images from Narsinghpur Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk depicted individuals pushing their vehicles through knee-high water. Even in internal roads, it took a long time for commuters to traverse, causing further congestion.

Reports of waterlogging also emerged from the roads connecting Bilaspur Int Manesar to Dhankot and near the Dhanwapur flyover.

VIDEO | Massive traffic congestion in Gurugram after rainfall causes waterlogging in several areas of the city. pic.twitter.com/qAo28qA2uS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023

Authorities, including the city police and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), were present in crucial areas to manage traffic and drain the water. A traffic police officer informed the Hindustan Times that teams had been deployed at IFFCO Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road and Sector 50.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported on Subash chowk. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/p3hh7uPqEQ — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) June 21, 2023

The local residents expressed frustration due to the waterlogging and traffic jams. They claimed that the district administration had previously assured them that there would be no waterlogging after the rains this time. Many took to social media to highlight the issue and tagged the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

One Twitter user, while addressing the videos of Gurugram after rain, wrote, “People pay crores to buy property here.”

A resident of Gurugram while sharing the pictures of the condition outside his home said, “Water logging in sec-5 even after a little rain. Water has not gone down even though rain stopped a few hours ago.”

@cmohry @DC_Gurugram @OfficialGMDA @MeraGurgaon @TOIGurgaon @HTGurgaon water logging in sec 5 even after a little rain. Water has not gone down even though rain stopped a few hrs ago. pic.twitter.com/tnVuvm5XhJ — Deepali Jha Sharma (@DeepaliJhaShar1) June 21, 2023

“One rain and your claims of Drainage cleared falls flat on MCG Gurgaon. Many places silt removed from drain is left on road side which flows back to drain,” said another Twitter user while expressing his frustration over the promises and claims made by the civic authorities.

@HTGurgaon @TOIGurgaon @DC_Gurugram @MunCorpGurugram one rain and your claims of drainage cleared falls flat on MCG Gurgaon. Many places silt removed from drain is left on road side which flows back to drain. Sohna rd Rajiv Chowk pics pic.twitter.com/vnn1YgrFNL — Bajajbk1 (@bajajbk1) June 21, 2023

Smart city Gurgaon with world class infrastructure, pissing off after 30mins of rain. #gurugram #gurgaon @OfficialGMDA @NHAI_Official @nitin_gadkari

NH8 @nishantyadavIAS @cmohry

This road is rebuilt just a month back. Why was it not levelled properly? pic.twitter.com/PqLCRgRMFo — 🇮🇳 Thakur Krishna Pratap Singh 🪙 (@krishnaThakur_) June 16, 2023

Videos circulated on social media showing cars and motorcycles with submerged tires.

Gurugram residents have said that although the rainfall may have brought down temperatures in the Delhi-NCR region, it caused more harm than relief.

Yeah puri Gali ka haal hai pic.twitter.com/Oi0kC6HxGD — Sandeep kumar (@sandeep40340031) June 21, 2023

@OfficialGMDA water logging at sec 4 market gurgaon and rain harwasting system not working please look into the matter pic.twitter.com/MEWcX0Peuo — ATEET KATHURIA (@ATEET123456) June 21, 2023

In the morning, light rain occurred in parts of the Delhi-NCR region. The weather department had predicted thunderstorm conditions accompanied by light to moderate rain and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in some areas neighbouring Delhi, including Gurugram.

