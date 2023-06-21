'People pay crores to buy property here': Netizens slam Gurugram's infra amid waterlogged roads after heavy downpour

Netizens on Wednesday expressed frustration at Gurugram, headquarters for many major corporates, coming to a screeching halt because of traffic congestion and waterlogging after heavy downpour in the morning.
The Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (National Highway 48) witnessed waterlogging resulting in a 5-kilometre-long traffic jam. Faced with the situation, commuters abandoned their vehicles and walked through the water with their shoes in hand as seen in videos shared by netizens on social media.
Images from Narsinghpur Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk depicted individuals pushing their vehicles through knee-high water. Even in internal roads, it took a long time for commuters to traverse, causing further congestion.
Reports of waterlogging also emerged from the roads connecting Bilaspur Int Manesar to Dhankot and near the Dhanwapur flyover.
Authorities, including the city police and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), were present in crucial areas to manage traffic and drain the water. A traffic police officer informed the Hindustan Times that teams had been deployed at IFFCO Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road and Sector 50.
The local residents expressed frustration due to the waterlogging and traffic jams. They claimed that the district administration had previously assured them that there would be no waterlogging after the rains this time. Many took to social media to highlight the issue and tagged the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.
One Twitter user, while addressing the videos of Gurugram after rain, wrote, “People pay crores to buy property here.”
A resident of Gurugram while sharing the pictures of the condition outside his home said, “Water logging in sec-5 even after a little rain. Water has not gone down even though rain stopped a few hours ago.”
“One rain and your claims of Drainage cleared falls flat on MCG Gurgaon. Many places silt removed from drain is left on road side which flows back to drain,” said another Twitter user while expressing his frustration over the promises and claims made by the civic authorities.
Videos circulated on social media showing cars and motorcycles with submerged tires.
Gurugram residents have said that although the rainfall may have brought down temperatures in the Delhi-NCR region, it caused more harm than relief.
In the morning, light rain occurred in parts of the Delhi-NCR region. The weather department had predicted thunderstorm conditions accompanied by light to moderate rain and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in some areas neighbouring Delhi, including Gurugram.
