‘People work till late but...’: US vlogger shares video of Indian woman working odd hours, netizens weigh in

India’s work-life balance — or the lack of it — is once again under the spotlight after a US vlogger shared a video of a young woman working late at night. The clip titled “Late-Night Work in India,” has gone viral across Instagram, sparking a larger conversation about burnout and the country’s long working hours.

Advertisement

In the video, Jay spots a woman sitting outdoors with her laptop and walks up to her. “Excuse me, ma’am. I’m curious. Are you working right now?” he asks. The woman smiles and replies, “Yeah.” When Jay asks if he can talk to her for a bit, she nods and says, “You can ask.”

She introduces herself as Princy and explains that she works for a pharmaceutical company. Jay tells her, “You don’t have to tell me the company, but what type of work do you do?” She repeats, “I work for a pharmaceutical company.”

Surprised to see someone working at night in a public place, Jay says, “I see a lot of people working so hard out here, and it’s kind of new to me.” Princy smiles and shoots back, “You are also working now.” Jay laughs and says, “It’s not really work. It’s more of a hobby. One day I hope it pops off.”

Advertisement

The short, friendly exchange quickly went viral and drew thousands of reactions.

Many people praised Princy for her positive attitude and dedication. “You are such a kind person and can light up anyone’s mood with your smile,” one user wrote.

Others, however, saw the video as a reflection of India’s demanding corporate culture and the normalization of late-night work. “Her clients are US-based, that’s why her shift caters to US time zones — it’s not about hard work, it’s just the timing,” one person commented.

Another added, “We’re not hourly paid in India, and that’s the sad part. People work till late but don’t get paid extra.”

Some users argued that while remote work allows flexibility, it also blurs the line between professional and personal time. “9 PM isn’t very late in Indian cities, but she should still think about work-life balance,” another viewer said.