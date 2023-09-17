'Perfect revenge': Netizens recall when India were bowled out for 54 by Sri Lanka in 2000 in Coca-Cola Champions Trophy

India on Sunday won the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka as the latter got bowled out for a paltry score of 50 runs, making it the lowest-ever total in Asia Cup history. The Indian bowlers put up an extraordinary performance with a lethal mix of accuracy and aggression allowing no respite for the Sri Lankan batting line-up. The defending champions were bundled out in just 17.2 overs.

As this happened on the pitch, cricket enthusiasts took to X to point out a piece of history. They recalled an infamous moment from the 2000 Coca-Cola Champions Trophy final, specifically 23 years ago, when team India was bundled out for 54 runs against Sri Lanka.

That match in 1996 struck a chord among the Indian cricket fans as the team, filled with stalwarts, collapsed to a score of 54. Sri Lanka outplayed India on a slow, turning pitch with a startling spell of spin and fast bowling. After today's performance by India against Sri Lanka, some cricket fans said it was 'revenge' for that humiliating defeat two decades ago.

Revenge is a dish best served cold...

It was a final, It was a Sunday,

23 years ago in an #INDvSL final at Sharjah, Team India was bowled out for 54.

Today, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 50 in #AsiaCupFinals!#AsianCup2023 pic.twitter.com/1FnAzwDMpF — Ashish Narayan 🇮🇳 (@iAshishNarayan) September 17, 2023

“Revenge is a dish best-served cold...It was a final, It was a Sunday, 23 years ago in an #INDvSL final at Sharjah, Team India was bowled out for 54. Today, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 50 in #AsiaCupFinals!,” a user wrote.

Rashid Bhai have you forgotten the deadly Ws? Or chaminda Vaas speel to India 5-14 in Sharjah final 2000? — Talha (@talhansq) September 17, 2023

Another user pointed out how deadly Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas' bowling spell was back then. Chaminda Vaas' spell of 5-14 in the 2000 Coca-Cola Champions Trophy final against India was one of the most devastating bowling performances in ODI history. He skittled the Indian top order, removing Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Vinod Kambli in quick succession. India were eventually bundled out for just 54 runs.

Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas' 8-3-19-8 is the best ODI figures in history. #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) September 17, 2023

"Rashid Bhai have you forgotten the deadly Ws? Or chaminda Vaas spell to India 5-14 in Sharjah final 2000?" the user wrote.

Netizens also started comparing Siraj's match-winning spell with Chaminda Vaas', which is considered the best ODI figure in history. "Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas' 8-3-19-8 is the best ODI figure in history. #Cricket," a third user commented.

Champions trophy final 2000 India vs srilanka 54 allout India now 2023 Asia Cup final Srilanka all out 50 .... Done courtesy @mdsirajofficial @vikrantgupta73 @rawatrahul9 @NikhilNaz @gargiraut15 — dilip🇮🇳 (@dilipkumarhota) September 17, 2023

"Champions trophy final 2000 India vs srilanka 54 allout India now 2023 Asia Cup final Srilanka all out 50 .... Done courtesy," a fourth user wrote.

True cricket fan should remember a old match where the scorecard was saying:



India allout for 54

Jayasuriya scored 180+ against us.

So today is a Perfect revenge.

Suraj reminded me Chaminda vaas against India and Bangladesh



Respect #Sirajsir — Suriya (@Suriyapspeaks) September 17, 2023

"True cricket fan should remember a old match where the scorecard was saying: India allout for 54 Jayasuriya scored 180+ against us. So today is a Perfect revenge. Suraj reminded me Chaminda vaas against India and Bangladesh," another user wrote.

In 2000 Coca-Cola Trophy final in Sharjah.



SL posted a massive score of 299/5, with 189-run knock by Jayasuriya.



Chasing a huge target, India failed to put up a fight & were bowled out for just 54 runs.



Today we took the revenge. 🔥



#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/c7tVQipBBn September 17, 2023

"In 2000 Coca-Cola Trophy final in Sharjah.SL posted a massive score of 299/5, with 189-run knock by Jayasuriya. Chasing a huge target, India failed to put up a fight & were bowled out for just 54 runs. Today we took the revenge. ," another one said.

"Back on 2000 in Coca Cola Cup final in Sharjah, during Dada's captaincy Indian team got all out on mere 54 runs only, chasing a massive target of 299 against Sri Lanka. Today in #AsiaCup2023final Indin team paid that back to the islanders.@ImRo45 @BCCI well-done," a user wrote.

Mohammed Siraj, who is the star bowler of this match, took six wickets and that helped India to win their eighth Asia Cup title in Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: India crush Sri Lanka to clinch title for the 8th time