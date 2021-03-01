Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccination: Are you eligible and how to register?

The second phase of coronavirus vaccination drive has started in the country on March 1. In this phase, the inoculation drive is for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities. Previously, the government initiated the vaccination process for roughly three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers.

Now, in the current phase, eligible citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

People who are aged or will attain the age of 60 or more as of January 1, 2022, are eligible to register for the COVID-19 jab from today. Additionally, citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as of January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities, can also enrol for the COVID-19 vaccination.

The ministry specified 20 co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group. It includes: Heart failure with hospital admission in past one year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI documented stroke, diabetes ( >10 years or with complications) and hypertension on treatment, end-stage kidney disease on hemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy for which one will have to submit a medical certificate.

The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

Things to know before you register for coronavirus vaccination:

1. There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point in time for each dose.

2. Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened. For example, for March 1 the slots will be open from 9 am till 3 pm and the appointments can be booked any time before that, subject to availability.

3. However, an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available.

4. A slot for the second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Centre on the 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose.

5. If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then the appointment of both doses will be cancelled.

6. The government has also provided the facility of on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated.

COVID vaccination registration process on Co-WIN app:

A vaccine beneficiary can register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through his/her mobile number. With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries.

The ministry added that the photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different.

Documents required for registration on the Co-WIN app:

Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card or Pension Document with a photograph.

It must be noted that all vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the government health facilities will be entirely free of cost, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as operational charges).

How to register for vaccination:

Login to cowin.gov.in

Enter a valid mobile number to receive OTP

Once you receive OTP, the "Registration of Vaccination" page appears

Enter details: Name, photo ID number, gender, comorbidities, year of birth

Next, click on the register option

Once registered, a beneficiary can add three more people in "Account details"

After that, click on the schedule appointment button

Enter the state, district, block, pin code from the dropdown

Search for vaccination centres and select as per your comfort

Check time and availability and book the slot

Click on 'confirm' and you will receive an "Appointment successful" message

Also read: COVID-19 vaccination phase-2 begins today: Top developments so far

Also read: 'Let us make India Covid free': PM Modi gets first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin