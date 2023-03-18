Photo of Elon Musk with son X AE A-XII goes viral; here's how Twitter reacted

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a picture collage with his son X Ã† A-XII and it has gone viral on social media.



In the photo posted by Elon Musk on Twitter, Musk is seen holding little X in his arms, playing with him and even introducing him to people through a webcam. Musk captioned the image with his son’s name - Archangel-12.



Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes had broken the internet last year when they welcomed their first child together.

People were particularly intrigued by the name given to the newly born by his parents. Musk and Grimes had named their child X AE A-12 which they later changed to X AE A-XII.



"I mean it's just X, the letter X, um, and the 'Ã†' is pronounced, 'Ash,' and then, A-12 is my contribution," Elon Musk explained in a podcast that A-12 stood for "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever."



In February, Elon Musk posted a photo which showed X AE A-XII is sitting in his father's lap and is pulling the collar of his dad's T-shirt with a cute expression on his face.



The post has garnered huge likes and comments.



One user commented, “Dad life is the best life.” “Oh that’s cute” another one said. “Wow! He is so sweet,” a third user said.

"Oh my goodness Elon he's so cute ! That red hair , he's honestly adorable," a user wrote.

