Pizza Hut Japan adds ‘Too Much Coriander’ pizza to its lineup; here's what it look likes

Coriander, also known as cilantro or "pakuchi" in Japan, is perhaps one of the world’s most divisive ingredients. Often used in Mexican, Asian, and Indian cooking, the hate-it-or-love-it nature of the herb has led to food manufacturers and restaurants experimenting on using the herb in various recipes.

And now, Pizza Hut has joined the fray with a pizza that delivers an "extraordinary" amount of cilantro, the company said on Instagram.

Pizza Hut Japan has rolled out a new pizza topped with prawns, tomato paste, yangnyeom sauce – and a monstrous heap of coriander.

The chain restaurant announced the “Too Much Coriander” pizza, which it says will have each slice seasoned with at least three stalks of the pungent herb. "The moment you open the box with an extraordinary amount of cilantro, you'll be surprised by the fragrance," the company said.

“It’s a non-standard amount of coriander to which Gen Z can’t help but say: ‘Wow, it’s like grass is growing.’”

The cilantro pizza has been designed as part of a larger drive to update its branding and attract younger consumers, the company said, according to a report by Business Insider.

“Too Much Coriander” pizzas will be sold in limited quantities from March 20 to April 9 at 251 of Pizza Hut’s 520 outlets in Japan.

The report also stated that the grassy pizzas come in only one size – medium, or roughly 10 inches in diameter – and they’ll sell for $19 each if bought via takeaway and around $21 if delivered.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Pizza Hut has based a promotional dish on a divisive food item.

The global chain previously offered pizzas in Asia-Pacific countries starring durian – a fruit beloved by locals but often abhorred by foreigners.

As per the report, the green-topped dish was one of over 100 “eccentric” marketing ideas drafted by the Pizza Hut Japan team.

