Does your boss know? 70% of employees are using ChatGPT, other AI tools without employer's knowledge

A survey has revealed that many professionals have started using AI tools in their workplace without the knowledge of their managers or bosses. A survey conducted by Fishbowl, a social network for professionals claims that 43 per cent of professionals reported using AI tools, including ChatGPT, to assist with work-related tasks. Compared to the results of January, this marks a major increase. In January, only 27 per cent of professionals had claimed that they used generative AI for work purposes.

Out of the 43 per cent of professionals who use generative AI for work, around 70 per cent claimed that they are using ChatGPT and other tools without disclosing its usage to their bosses. Of the 5,067 respondents who reported using ChatGPT at work, 68 per cent said they do not tell their boss while only 32 per cent said they do.

The survey received responses from over 11,700 professionals on the Fishbowl app, including individuals from major companies such as Amazon, Google, and Twitter. The results suggest that the use of AI tools is becoming increasingly prevalent in the workplace, particularly in fields such as copywriting, coding, and sales and marketing.

Despite the reluctance of professionals to discuss their use of ChatGPT with their bosses, the survey found that they are openly discussing it with their peers on Fishbowl. The report suggests that posts and comments mentioning ChatGPT are up 107 per cent over January, indicating a growing interest in the technology.

More AI Tools in the Mix

OpenAI was the first to roll out a successful generative AI model at such a large scale. Soon, Mircosoft integrated an updated version GPT-4 with its search engine and other office tools. Other AI brands have also been releasing their products, including Google Bard AI. The tools are not only limited to text outputs. Tools like DALL-E, Midjourney and now Bing Image Creator can make images using just text inputs.

