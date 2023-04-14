'Please PM Modi Ji, acha sa school banwa do,’ J&K girl's heartwarming request to PM; video goes viral

A heart-warming video of a young girl from Jammu and Kashmir requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a better school has gone viral on the internet. Seerat Naaz, a schoolgirl from Kathua district, expressed her displeasure over the unclean and poor condition of her school's infrastructure in the video. She requested PM Modi to provide them with a better-built school.

In the video, Seerat can be heard saying, "Please Modi ji, ek achhi si school banwa do na (Please PM Narendra Modi ji, build a nice school for us)." She further gave a tour of her school and talked about how the infrastructure is poor and needs improvement.

The video has generated 1.9 million views and has received support from people all over the world. One user wrote, "Hi Beta, I wish you all the best as your the voice of future Generations. Requesting this place MLA to come forward and acknowledge your voice and get the school renovated. All the best."

Seerat's request has touched many hearts, and people are hoping that her voice is heard, and the school is renovated.

