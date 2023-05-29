PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkey president; says 'confident that bilateral ties will grow'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries on global issues will continue to grow in the times ahead.

"Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times," the Prime Minister wrote.

The tweet came after President Tayyip Erdogan emerged victorious in Turkey's presidential election, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Sunday’s runoff vote, and stretching his rule into a third decade.

Official results showed Kilicdaroglu won 47.9 per cent of the votes to Erdogan's 52.1 per cent, pointing to a deeply divided nation, Reuters reported.

Addressing thousands of his supporters outside the presidential complex in Ankara, Erdogan on his win said, that now was the time to “put aside all the debates and conflicts regarding the election period and unite around our national goals and dreams”, according to a CNN report.

“We are not the only winners, the winner is Turkey. The winner is all parts of our society, our democracy is the winner,” Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, apart from PM Modi, several other world leaders also took to social media to congratulate the Turkish President on his win.

United States’ President Joe Biden in a tweet said, "Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on his re-election. I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges."

"Congratulations to @RTErdogan. I look forward to continuing the strong collaboration between our countries, from growing trade to tackling security threats as NATO allies," Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

