scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkey president; says 'confident that bilateral ties will grow'

Feedback

PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkey president; says 'confident that bilateral ties will grow'

The tweet came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emerged victorious in Turkey's presidential election, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Sunday’s runoff vote and stretching his rule into a third decade.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Official results showed Kilicdaroglu won 47.9 per cent of the votes to Erdogan's 52.1 per cent Official results showed Kilicdaroglu won 47.9 per cent of the votes to Erdogan's 52.1 per cent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries on global issues will continue to grow in the times ahead.

"Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times," the Prime Minister wrote.

The tweet came after President Tayyip Erdogan emerged victorious in Turkey's presidential election, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Sunday’s runoff vote, and stretching his rule into a third decade.

Official results showed Kilicdaroglu won 47.9 per cent of the votes to Erdogan's 52.1 per cent, pointing to a deeply divided nation, Reuters reported.

Addressing thousands of his supporters outside the presidential complex in Ankara, Erdogan on his win said, that now was the time to “put aside all the debates and conflicts regarding the election period and unite around our national goals and dreams”, according to a CNN report.

“We are not the only winners, the winner is Turkey. The winner is all parts of our society, our democracy is the winner,” Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, apart from PM Modi, several other world leaders also took to social media to congratulate the Turkish President on his win.

United States’ President Joe Biden in a tweet said, "Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on his re-election. I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges."

"Congratulations to @RTErdogan. I look forward to continuing the strong collaboration between our countries, from growing trade to tackling security threats as NATO allies," Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

Also Read: US’ debt ceiling: What is the deal and why is it required?

Also Read: Delhi HC dismisses PIL against exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes without identity proof

Published on: May 29, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement