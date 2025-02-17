'PM Modi or Mukesh Ambani?': Nita Ambani's tongue-in-cheek response during rapid-fire round at Harvard

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani was among the 90 speakers at the Harvard India Conference 2025 over the weekend. The annual global conference is a student-driven platform that explores the diversity of India through business, policy and culture.

After delivering the keynote address at the conference, Nita Ambani took part in a rapid fire interview during a fireside discussion with Nitin Nohria, a renowned academic and former Harvard Business School dean.

Among many, one of the questions was to choose between her husband, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband Mukesh is good for my home,” she said as the audience applauded and cheered.

Nita Ambani also turned heads in an heirloom Parsi Gara saree. Designed by Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra, he shared on Instagram that the saree was revived by renowned saree revivalist Zenobia S. Davar.

The annual conference has been a major venue for over 22 years, which brings together experts from business, economics, education, and culture experts from business, economics, education, and culture.

