PM Modi Speech on coronavirus lockdown: Timings, where and how to watch Live Telecast

With less than a week remaining in the third leg of coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM tonight. His address comes a day after a 6-hour-long meeting with chief ministers from all over the country to discuss the status of the nationwide lockdown. In today's address, PM Modi is expected to talk about Lockdown 4.0 and related restrictions and relaxations.

In his address today, the Prime Minister is likely to talk about the 'Jan Se Jag Tak' (from individual to world), which he discussed during his meeting with chief ministers yesterday. During this meeting, PM Modi had said that the world has acknowledged India's efforts in containing the spread of coronavirus and the states had played a crucial role in this regard. He also emphasised on the need to keep the virus from reaching rural regions, as migrants and stranded workers are being ferried back to their homes in Shramik special trains.

PM Modi is likely to address the concerns raised by states during the meeting yesterday. States, including Punjab, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, had called for an extension of lockdown during the PM-CM meeting. Chief ministers also called for more autonomy to states in deciding the future course of lockdown. "States face different challenges and therefore should be given the freedom to make reasonable changes to the guidelines relating to the lockdown," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Where to watch PM Narendra Modi speech on coronavirus lockdown

You can watch PM Modi's speech live tonight at Doordarshan. You can also follow Doordarshan's YouTube channel and Twitter handle for his address. His official website, www.narendramodi.in, as well as his YouTube channel, will also telecast the speech live.

You can also follow India Today TV and Aaj Tak for live telecast of PM Modi's speech tonight at 8 PM. It will also be available live on IndiaToday.In and AajTak.In.

You can also receive live updates from PM Modi's speech tonight on BusinessToday.In.

