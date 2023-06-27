PM Modi to flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal today; check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off five Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, as per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He will give a go ahead to these trains from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal, where he will reach at around 10:30 am.

The five Vande Bharat trains are -- Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

Details of the five Vande Bharat trains to be flagged by PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh:

Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express will facilitate easy and fast travel between two important cities of Madhya Pradesh and will improve connectivity of the cultural, tourist and religious places in the region.

Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Also, tourist places in the region will also be benefitted by improved connectivity.

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students and businessmen.

Dharwad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka - Dharwad and Hubballi with state capital Bengaluru. It will immensely benefit tourists, students, industrialists and others in the region.

Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station and help in boosting tourism in both Goa and Maharashtra.

Besides flagging off these trains, PM Modi will also address 3,000 Bharatiya Janata Party workers selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.

On the occasion, the PM will interact with 10 lakh booth-level BJP workers virtually, Sharma said, as per PTI.

