PM Modi to flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express on June 3: Know route, timings and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off Goa's first Vande Bharat Express on Saturday (June 3, 2023). The train will run between Madgaon and Mumbai, covering a distance of 586 kilometers in eight hours. It will be the 19th Vande Bharat Express in India, and the fourth to run from Mumbai.



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be among those present for the function at the Madgaon railway station.



The launch of the Goa Vande Bharat Express will help to improve connectivity between Goa and Mumbai, and it will also boost tourism in Goa. The train is expected to be popular with both locals and tourists alike.



PM Modi will show the green flag via video link to the train around 10.45 am and the train is expected to reach Mumbai around 6.30 pm, PTI quoted railway officials as saying.



The Vande Bharat train on the Mumbai-Goa route will have eight coaches unlike the usual 16 coaches and will run six days a week, except on Fridays.



It will be equipped with modern amenities, including Wi-Fi, LED screens, and comfortable seats.

Currently, 16-coach Vande Bharat trains travel between CSMT (Mumbai) and Sainagar Shirdi, CSMT-Solapur, and Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad, with another train running between Nagpur and Bilaspur.



Though its regular schedule has not been revealed, the train is expected to depart from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 5.25 a.m. and arrive in Madgaon at 1.15 p.m.



The train will depart from Madgaon on the same day at 2.35 pm and reach CSMT at 10.25 pm.



It is expected to halt at seven stations: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankawali and Thivim.

