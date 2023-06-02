2024 Lok Sabha elections: Leaders divided over Modi factor, other issues at Conclave South 2023

2024 General elections: BRS leader KR Suresh Reddy on Thursday said that in the last three big elections in Telangana, BRS performed and increased its tally from election to election. He, speaking of his party's prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said the Modi factor will not work in the South, only performance and development work will be work.

"BJP had an opportunity in Karnataka. But the election results have shown how their performance was. Now, if you are talking about Hyderabad and BJP winning a couple of seats. In my opinion, it is not a big number because, in Telangana, we have won three big elections. In all the elections, TRS has consistently performed, and increased its presence from election to election,” Reddy said while speaking at India Today Conclave South 2023.

“It is the regional performance. The Modi factor will not work in the South. Only the performance will work. It is to be noted that you (BJP) is competing against performing leaders," Reddy said at the India Today conclave, referring to Telangana CM KCR.

He was speaking on the topic, Target 2024: Who will win the South, and was joined by Congress MP Manickam Tagore, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, Rajya Sabha MP (CPM) John Brittas.

Voicing similar trends, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the BJP's "hate politics" have no scope in the southern part of the country, especially in Karnataka.

Manickam Tagore said, "Every election is different. The BJP in the Deccan could not enter into the basis of hate politics, particularly the RSS-backed. In Karnataka, they failed. Narendra Modi is not a workable factor in the southern part of India."

He added that during previous elections in Tamil Nadu, the BJP came up with a will. But their way of moving forward is the same and that is through Rath Yatra, Hinduism and more.

Tagore said: "When elections come, BJP comes with the symbol. They came up with Murugan in the Tamil Nadu election last year. Where was this sengol for nine years? It follows the same pattern. They do rath yatra, take out symbols."

"In southern India, the politics of education is there. There are socio-economic issues. People won't vote for Modi in southern India," Tagore added.

Countering the sentiments, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said the southern states in the 2024 election will be a breakout for the BJP, especially in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with Karnataka and Kerala. He said developments and the Modi factor will play a crucial role in the party's win in the crucial election.

"A combination of cultural renaissance and development works in the South will push us over the line," Annamalai said, adding that breakout performance from the BJP will come in 2024.

Talking about BJP’s popularity in the South, Annamalai said: "Manickam Tagore uses the word high command. I can proudly call Modiji karyakarta. National parties have got a bad name in Tamil Nadu because of Congress's culture. Just because his leader, Rahul Gandhi, is unemployed, doesn't mean the whole country is unemployed."

He added that the BJP has to fight the tactical adjustment politics of Congress and the Communists in Kerala.

Countering Annamalai's comments, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said, "The BJP is practicising the 3Ds. Dislodge the opposition government, if you cannot dislodge it, you disrupt it. If you cannot disrupt it, then defame it."

