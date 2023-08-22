PM Modi's Pakistani sister to tie him rakhi in Delhi this Raksha Bandhan

With Raksha Bandhan just round the corner, Pakistani woman Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who moved to India after her marriage, has said that she will tie a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Shaikh, who moved to India from Pakistan over 30 years ago, said she has been tying rakhi to PM Modi for over 30 years, news agency ANI reported. She makes handmade rakhis for the PM every year.

The Pakistani woman wished a long and healthy life for PM Modi and also appreciated his work and efforts towards the growth of the nation. "I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes come true. Earlier, when I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he did," she said.

"Whenever I tied rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all my wishes would be fulfilled by God. He is doing commendable work for the country," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Shaikh would tie rakhi to the Prime Minister even during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. However, she said that she was unable to do so during the Covid-19 period. During that time, she had sent the rakhi to him by post.

Raksha Bandhan is a very popular festival in India. The festival celebrates the love between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a Rakhi around their brothers' wrists on this special day to protect them.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in Shravan month during full moon day or Purnima day.

In 2023, Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 30.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3’s ‘failure-based design’ is key to its Moon landing; here’s what it is