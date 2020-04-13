PM Modi Speech on Coronavirus Lockdown Live Streaming: When & where to watch

When and where to watch live streaming of PM Modi's speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the citizens of India a 10 am today. The lockdown the Prime Minister announced in March is set to end today on April 14. States such as Maharashtra and Delhi have asked for its extension due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 9,352 currently. Out of these, 8,048 are active cases whereas 979 people have cured or dischaged. According to the Health Ministry, 324 people have died due to the novel coronavirus so far and 1 patient has been migrated.

Where to Watch:

You can watch all the latest updates on PM Modi's address on BusinessToday.In, IndiaToday.In and Aajtak channel and its web platforms. Prime Minister's speech can be watched live on Doordarshan and its sister channels. You can also watch PM's address to the nation live at the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister @PMOIndia as well as the YouTube handle of the Prime Minister. Apart from this, the PM's speech will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

When to Watch:

Prime Minister Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14, 2020.

What to Expect:

Recently, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the chief ministers of various states to discuss the extension of the lockdown and the future course of action to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Since states such as Odisha, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh have already extended the lockdown, the Prime Minister is most likely to announce the extension of a nationwide lockdown.

Another likelihood is that the Prime Minister might announce a staggered lifting of the lockdown in his address on April 14 so the economy can slowly revive. The Centre is also compiling suggestions and inputs from several ministries and states on graded relaxations in the second phase of the lockdown slated to begin from April 15.

