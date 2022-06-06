PM to release special series of coins, inaugurate Iconic Week Celebrations of FinMin, MCA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs on Monday at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan at 10:30 am. The week is being organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from June 6 to June 11.

He will release special series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins which will have the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav logo and will be easily identifiable to visually challenged people, as per a PMO release. During this event, the Prime Minister will launch Jan Samarth portal-- the national portal for credit-linked government schemes.

The Jan Samarth portal is “a first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders” and its main purpose is to encourage inclusive growth and development of sectors by providing them with suitable government benefits via simple and easy digital processes. The portal aims to ensure end to end coverage of all schemes.

Modi will also inaugurate a digital exhibition tracing the journey of the two ministries under the NDA government since 2014.

The event can be viewed live on Narendra Modi’s official YouTube channel, NM app, Narendra Modi Facebook page, official Narendra Modi Twitter account and official Instagram account of the Prime Minister. You can also watch it live on India Today and Aaj Tak and tune into BusinessToday.In for the latest updates regarding the same.