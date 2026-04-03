PNG consumers beware! Scammers are coming after you. How to avoid

After the government directed consumers to switch from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG), an age-old scam has come to the fore once again. This time, scammers have a new target — piped natural gas (PNG) users.

After flooding inboxes with fake electricity bill notices, fraudsters have now shifted to IGL gas connections. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has officially warned customers to stay alert.

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How does the scam work?

You receive a text or call claiming your gas connection will be cut tonight unless you pay an overdue bill immediately. The message includes a fake IGL helpline number. The moment you call, scammers pressure you into making an online payment — and your money is gone.

A typical fake message reads: "Your IGL GAS Connection will be disconnected tonight at 07:30 PM. Contact IGL Officer [Name] at [Number]."

Callers impersonate IGL representatives, create panic, and push victims to pay on the spot.

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How to Protect Yourself

Stay calm. Panic is the scammer's biggest weapon.

Don't call back. Never dial the number in the message.

Check for errors. Official IGL messages have a fixed format — fake ones are riddled with grammar mistakes.

Pay only via official channels. Visit igl.co.in directly for any payments.

Never click on unknown links or download apps shared via suspicious messages.

IGL's official website currently displays a "FRAUD ALERT" pop-up warning PNG customers about this scam.

In a recent social media post, IGL said, "Stay Alert! Scammers are sending fake messages pretending to be IGL. IGL never asks for personal details, payments, or urgent calls through unknown numbers. Always verify the source before responding. Stay safe, stay aware."

If you've already paid your bill, ignore such messages entirely. When in doubt, contact IGL through verified contact details only.