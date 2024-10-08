'Police wale ko baithna bhi nahi aa raha': Netizens react after Hyderabad cop stops Lamborghini for inspection, ends up clicking pictures

In Hyderabad, a routine traffic check took a delightful twist when Nishant Saboo, an entrepreneur and Lamborghini owner, offered a police officer a chance to sit in his luxury car. The officer, a fan of high-end cars, had pulled Saboo over for a routine inspection. After verifying the paperwork, Saboo invited the officer to experience the Lamborghini up close.

The officer, clearly thrilled, hesitated at first, admitting he wasn’t sure how to enter such a high-end vehicle. He even asked a fellow officer to snap a photo, capturing the light-hearted moment. Saboo later shared the story on his Instagram account, where he frequently posts about luxury cars under the handle SuperCarsCommunity_India.

"POLICE stopped my Lamborghini, but after confirming everything was clear NO CHALLAN, they asked permission to take photos with the Lambo. It’s great to see that even those in uniform have a PASSION for supercars. Safe driving & joyful moments, making memories with my Lamborghini for everyone to enjoy. BE GOOD DO GOOD!" Saboo wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

The video, which has garnered over three million views, received an outpouring of positive comments. Viewers applauded the lighthearted moment, with one person commenting, “The first to bring joy to the city!” Another remarked, “More happy police officers like this are what we need,” while many praised Saboo for his kindness in offering the experience.

However, a user jokingly wrote, " Police wale ko baithna bhi nahi aa raha."

Saboo’s social media presence has grown rapidly, attracting car enthusiasts. In a recent video shared on his platform, SuperCarsCommunity_India, a convoy of Lamborghinis is seen making its way through the narrow streets of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, drawing plenty of attention.