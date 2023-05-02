Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection day 4: Vikram-Aishwarya Rai-starrer earns Rs 200 crore globally

Director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 had a fruitful start at the box office. Just four days after its release, the film has managed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

Sharing the big announcement, Lyca Productions took to Twitter and wrote, "Breaking barriers and conquering the globe! #PS2 soars high and crosses over 200 crores worldwide! #PS2RunningSuccessfully." The film is bankrolled by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also took to the platform to confirm the development. "#PonniyinSelvan2 hits double century," he wrote.

Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name, Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among others.

Touted as one of the most expensive Tamil movies ever made with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the lavishly mounted film chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

The first part, co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, came out in September 2022.

The second part of the period epic feature film hit the screens on April 28 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection day 3: Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer mints Rs 150 cr worldwide

