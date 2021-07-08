'Possible post-Covid trend', says Anand Mahindra as tourists flock to Manali

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra has said that amid the unpredictability of the pandemic, everyone has become 'NOW consumers'. In a tweet, the Mumbai-based business tycoon said that flocking of tourists to Manali could be a possible post-COVID trend. "Yes, alarming. But it's evidence of a possible post-Covid trend: The pandemic highlighted the fragility and unpredictability of life. People are living FOR the moment. We all want to see more and do more ASAP. We are becoming NOW consumers. Kal ho naa ho?," Mahindra tweeted.

Yes, alarming. But it’s evidence of a possible post-Covid trend: The pandemic highlighted the fragility & unpredictability of life. People are living FOR the moment. We all want to see more & do more ASAP. We are becoming NOW consumers. Kal ho naa ho? https://t.co/mn8aFrWmil — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 8, 2021

Massive footfalls in Manali triggered concerns of a possible third COVID-19 wave. Hotel occupancy has also increased massively in tourist hotspots like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Dalhousie, Chamba and other places. Relaxation in COVID-related restrictions like negative RT-PCR report and e-COVID pass to enter Himachal Pradesh have resuscitated the state's tourism industry.

Also read: 'Anxious about tourist influx': Himachal govt asks hotels to observe COVID-19 protocols

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh government has asked all the hotels in the state to observe COVID-appropriate behaviour and guidelines strictly amid the massive influx of tourists. "We are also a bit anxious as the tourist influx increased in the State. We welcome tourists but I urge them to follow COVID norms. They should follow social distancing and wear a mask. We have also directed hotels to follow SOP strictly," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal