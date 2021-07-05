'No beds in hotels' to 'no beds in hospitals': Netizens roast tourists rushing to Manali

Tourists have thronged Himachal Pradesh's Manali to escape the heatwave in the plains as the threat of a COVID-19 second wave continues to wane away. Hotel occupancy has increased massively in tourist hotspots like Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie and other places apart from Manali. Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR) in Kullu district is also a major tourist hub.
Hotel occupancy in Himachal Pradesh is only set to reach its peak, according to the Tourism Industry Stakeholder Association president Mohinder Seth. "The occupancy in the hotels remains between 60 and 90 per cent during weekends, while on other days it remains around 40-45 per cent," Seth said. Removal of the mandatory requirements of negative RT-PCR report and e-COVID pass to enter Himachal Pradesh have provided a new lease of life to the state's tourism industry.
Images of crowd in Manali spread like wildfire on social media and Manali found a place on Twitter's trending page along with third wave. "Why is it so hard for people to understand that this behaviour will take us all from 'no beds in hotels' to 'no beds in hospitals' AGAIN!!! #3rdWave #manali #covid isn't over yet," a user commented on Twitter.
Once these pictures made it to social media, Twitter users mocked these tourists for being careless as fears of a third COVID-19 wave loom large. From beds running out in hospitals to third wave preparation in advance, here's how netizens reacted
Edited by Mehak Agarwal
