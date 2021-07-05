'No beds in hotels' to 'no beds in hospitals': Netizens roast tourists rushing to Manali

Tourists have thronged Himachal Pradesh's Manali to escape the heatwave in the plains as the threat of a COVID-19 second wave continues to wane away. Hotel occupancy has increased massively in tourist hotspots like Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie and other places apart from Manali. Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR) in Kullu district is also a major tourist hub.

Hotel occupancy in Himachal Pradesh is only set to reach its peak, according to the Tourism Industry Stakeholder Association president Mohinder Seth. "The occupancy in the hotels remains between 60 and 90 per cent during weekends, while on other days it remains around 40-45 per cent," Seth said. Removal of the mandatory requirements of negative RT-PCR report and e-COVID pass to enter Himachal Pradesh have provided a new lease of life to the state's tourism industry.

Images of crowd in Manali spread like wildfire on social media and Manali found a place on Twitter's trending page along with third wave. "Why is it so hard for people to understand that this behaviour will take us all from 'no beds in hotels' to 'no beds in hospitals' AGAIN!!! #3rdWave #manali #covid isn't over yet," a user commented on Twitter.

Once these pictures made it to social media, Twitter users mocked these tourists for being careless as fears of a third COVID-19 wave loom large. From beds running out in hospitals to third wave preparation in advance, here's how netizens reacted

Pics from #Manali, where beds are running out in hotels. If we go on like this, soon there will be another episode of "No beds in Hospital" will hit the reality soon!



I know it's hard not to go out and all, but people this pandemic is a real nightmare. Please be responsible 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/174HoHG48F — 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@suchisoundlover) July 4, 2021

Wow recent view from #Manali

"We human didn't get any lesson from the 2nd wave" for some peace we may REST IN PEACE!😢

Now we shouldn’t blame politicians for there political rallies, Oxygen, Hospital bed Crisis etc.....

#manali #COVID19 #3rdWave pic.twitter.com/PuEh39zpTk — Geetanjali Nigam (@GeetSahayNigam) July 5, 2021

Matlab jo log ghar pe baithke trying their best to imrove the pandemic situation are idiots acc to these morons who are vacationing 🤐😤

Gadhe log bhare pade hai India me.



Invitation to #ThirdWave #Manali https://t.co/FRumrI7ms0 — SANIKA🧚 (@crazy_but_crazy) July 5, 2021

Pictures speak- No room in hospital to no room in hotels at Manali in some days. 😷#manali pic.twitter.com/uKkLFRyMW9 — Amarpreet Singh (@amarpreet_ka) July 4, 2021

Kaha se aate hai yeh log?? Thodi si bhi intezar nahi...



P.S. Third wave ki preparation in advance 🤦🏻‍♂️#manali #3rdWave https://t.co/mZutvXQFL2 — Pranab Ashis Das (@pranab_ashis11) July 5, 2021

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

