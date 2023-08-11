scorecardresearch
Business Today
Prabhas-starrer Adipurush makes quiet OTT debut on Netflix and Prime Video

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush makes quiet OTT debut on Netflix and Prime Video

The film, directed by Om Raut, was released in cinemas on June 16 earlier this year. Even though it was a box-office flop it still managed to earn a whopping Rs 393 crore.

  • The Hindi version made its debut on Netflix on Friday.
  • Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions are available on Amazon Prime Video
  • Adipurush stars Prabhas as ‘Raghava’ (Lord Ram) and Kriti Sanon as ‘Janaki’ (Sita).

Eight weeks after its theatrical release, the controversial film ‘Adipurush’, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, made a rather quiet debut on OTT this Friday. The Prabhas- and Kriti Sanon-starrer is now available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

While the Hindi version has been released on Netflix, the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions are available on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, directed by Om Raut, was released in cinemas on June 16 earlier this year. Even though it was a box-office flop it still managed to earn a whopping Rs 393 crore, according to Sacnilk. But, T-Series claimed that film crossed the Rs 450 crore mark in collections on its eleventh day after release.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Adipurush starred Prabhas as ‘Raghava’ (Lord Ram) and Kriti Sanon as ‘Janaki’ (Sita). Saif Ali Khan had portrayed the role of ‘Lankesh’ (Ravana).

The film started its box office journey on a positive note but bad reviews, poor VFX and dialogues majorly affected its overall run on the box office.

The film was largely criticised for its bad dialogue writing, to the extent that the dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and Raut received various threats.

Muntashir even issued a public apology for hurting the sentiments of the audience. The makers also had to revise a few lines in the film which were deemed hurtful.

Muntashir posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account: “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation.”

Published on: Aug 11, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
