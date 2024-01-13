'Precision & Excellence': Anand Mahindra awe-inspired by IAF jets performing aerial ballet in Mumbai

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group on Saturday took to X to share a rehearsal of Indian Air Force (IAF)’s air show that quickly went viral. Described as "goosebump-inducing," by Mahindra, the footage showed the fighter jets performing intricate formations against the backdrop of Mumbai's iconic skyline. The sight was such that spectators along Marine Drive in Mumbai couldn't resist capturing the moment on their smartphones.

The air show featured the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang helicopter display team, captivating onlookers with their synchronised maneuvers and death-defying stunts.

The air show, which took place from January 12 to January 14 between 12 pm to 1 pm over Marine Drive, was part of a collaboration between the IAF and the Government of Maharashtra.

The IAF air show rehearsal in Mumbai today.

Precision & Excellence.

The approach we should use in every task we undertake.

To say that the IAF is inspiring would be an understatement…

🇮🇳👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ln4FYlCPLo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 12, 2024

“The IAF air show rehearsal in Mumbai today. Precision & Excellence. The approach we should use in every task we undertake. To say that the IAF is inspiring would be an understatement,” Mahindra wrote in the caption.

The event was carefully planned, with road restrictions in place to ensure public safety and smooth execution. The display included the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, known for their Hawk Mk-132 aircraft formations, and the Sarang team, unique for being the only helicopter display team in the world, flying modified HAL Dhruv helicopters.

The viral post triggered a flurry of comments, with people from all around Mumbai sharing their own photos and memories from the rehearsal.

Sir, here are some more videos shot from Bombay Hospital https://t.co/uWmh5SokB8 — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) January 12, 2024

Echoes of valor: The IAF's role in 1947's Indo-Pak War showcases precision & excellence. Their undying spirit continues to inspire us in every task we undertake. #IndianAirForce #ThrowbackThursday #MilitaryHistory - See more @BharatinColour pic.twitter.com/atJo5N1f34 — Bharat in Colour (@BharatinColour) January 12, 2024

This is phenomenal ❤️🔥🤗 — Dilbag Koundal ਦਿਲਬਾਗ ਕੌਂਡਲ 🇮🇳 (@dilbag_koundal) January 13, 2024

Great — ViralWala X (@viralwalax) January 12, 2024

"Sir, here are some more videos shot from Bombay Hospital," a user commented. Another one wrote, " Echoes of valor: The IAF's role in 1947's Indo-Pak War showcases precision & excellence. Their undying spirit continues to inspire us in every task we undertake. #IndianAirForce #ThrowbackThursday #MilitaryHistory - See more

@BharatinColour." "This is phenomenal ❤️🔥🤗," a third user commented.

Also Read: Mauritian government approves special leave for Ram Temple launch in Ayodhya on Jan 22