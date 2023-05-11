Price of this traditional Indian 'charpai' on US e-commerce platform will baffle you; check it out here

E-commerce platforms are filled with unusual products and even more unusual pricing. In a recent incident of unusual and bizarre pricing, a product listed on a US-based e-commerce company Etsy's website has grabbed a lot of eyeballs from users, especially from Indians, as one can find the listed product in almost every other household in India and is available everywhere in the country at a very low price than the listed one.

An Indian charpai listed on Etsy's website was priced at Rs 112,030. However, one can easily buy it at a much cheaper price and paying Rs 112,030 sounds crazy to every Indian.

The platform listed charpai as a "traditional Indian bed with very beautiful decor."

The website described the product as a handmade product made with materials like wood and jute ropes, and a small business in India is responsible for making and shipping the charpai. The website also provided details about the size and dimensions of the charpai.

In another amusing listing on the same website, a charpai along two stools woven with vibrant ‘textile waste ropes’ is listed for Rs. 1.4 lakh. And the bizarre list of prices does not end here; the website is flooded with overpriced products.

An even more surprising fact is that people are actually buying these products, as the mentioned product on the website shows that only four pieces were left. It also mentioned that one piece is in the buyer's basket. A message displaying "low in stock" can also be seen next to the product listing.